Kazakhstan develops national information space automated monitoring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since 2017 the Kazakh Information and Communications Ministry has been elaborating the National information space automated monitoring project, the Ministry's press service reports.



The information system development project is called to facilitate the process of tracing illegal materials that are prohibited by laws of Kazakhstan and to ban their dissemination in mass media. The point at issue is terrorism and suicides propaganda, violation of the country's unity, the release reads.



The monitoring process automation became crucial in the contest of rapid growth of volumes of information and taking into account the great amount of efforts required to have the data processed. Besides, the public demanded enhancing the efficiency of monitoring, especially, when the so-called death groups such as the Blue whale and Wake me up at 04:20 were widely spread.