Kazakhstan develops Police Modernization Roadmap

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan has held the board meeting to debate tasks of the internal affairs agencies under the President's Address, the Ministry's press service reports.

As stated there, the Ministry has started elaborating the roadmap for the country's police modernization. It provides for optimizing the Ministry's staff size, reducing a number of squads, getting rid of some irrelevant functions, dramatic changes of police evaluation criterion focusing on social confidence level and people's sense of security, a press release reads.



Kazakh Interior Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov briefed on implementation of present-day community policing, approval of new police standards, including alterations starting from recruiting and placement, career progression to military uniform clothing, and root reforming of the departmental education system.



As the Ministry's data shows, for the past nine months the amount of crimes reduced by 9% (by 20,700).



The Minister has assigned to intensify efforts aimed at combating crime and administrative offence in the regions. He also drew attention to fighting robberies that account for the largest share of crimes committed.



Following the meeting the Minister gave certain tasks.