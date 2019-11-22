EN
    14:35, 22 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan director wins Best Film at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan director Adilzhan Yerzhanov became the winner of the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the organizers of the contest.

    The award was bestowed to Adilkhan Yerzhanov «Dark, dark man» film which follows the fallout from the murder of a village boy.

    The award ceremony was held on November 21 in Brisbane, Australia. Adilzhan Yerzhanov won «The Best Director» of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

    It should be noted that 289 films from Asian-Pacific countries were nominated for Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

    Note that in 2013 A. Yerzhanov received the APSA NETPAC (Young Cinema Award) for his work «The Builders».

