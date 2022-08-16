EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:06, 16 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan discusses possible purchase of Russia's stake in EDB

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The issue of acquisition of the Russian stake in the Eurasian Development Bank by Kazakhstan is presently discussed by the two countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Final decision has not been made yet. Everything depends on what share will be offered and whether other countries, including Kazakhstan, are ready to buy a certain share, and how expensive it will be,» Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev said on the sidelines of the Government’s weekly meeting.

    «Currently the EDB operates in a stable way. Sanctions have not affected the bank,» he added.

    Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Russia may give up its majority stake in EDB.



    Фото: primeminister.kz




    Tags:
    Banks Government of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!