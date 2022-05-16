EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:32, 16 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan documents 5 new COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Only two cities of Kazakhstan – Nur-Sultan and Almaty – recorded fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    In total, Kazakhstan added five new COVID-19 cases. Three cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in Almaty city, while the Kazakh capital documented two COVID-19 cases.

    The overall COVID-19 tally has reached at 1,305,649 in Kazakhstan since the global pandemic began.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!