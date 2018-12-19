Kazakhstan does not back idea on introduction of EAEU common e-currency- Minister Suleimenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov has commented on the issue of introduction of a common e-currency of the EAEU countries.

In his words, the issue was raised by the Russian National Payment Union. "It is not an official initiative of the Russian side," he said on the sidelines of the Majilis' plenary session today.



The Minister added Kazakhstan does not back this idea.



"We do not back this proposition. As a politician and as a person, I believe that the national currency is a symbol of our sovereignty. We must preserve and develop it and prevent introduction of any other quasi- and proxy- currencies," he stressed.