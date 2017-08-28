Kazakhstan dominates, wins World Kokpar Champion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan has won the first World Kokpar Championship in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the final game, the hosts beat Kyrgyzstan 4-1.

As it was reported, earlier Tajikistan in the bronze medal game beat China.

Originally organizers planned that more than 300 athletes from 12 foreign countries will be taking part in the championship in the Kazakh capital, however, the national team of Azerbaijan did not participate for unspecified reasons.



