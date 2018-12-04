Kazakhstan doubles agricultural exports to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Agriculture Arman Yevniyev says Kazakhstan has increased export of agricultural products to China in 2018, Kazinform reports.

"In order to ensure availability of sale markets and export development we take measures to protect domestic market and expand foreign ones. Chinese market is open for numerous agricultural products (fish products, thoroughbred horses, frozen mutton, honey, wheat middling, soybeans, horses for slaughter, canola meal, beef, Alfalfa hay, flour, vegetable oil, barley, corn," said Arman Yevniyev.



According to him, these measures enabled the country to increase agricultural exports to China by 42%.



"The Iranian side has agreed the veterinary requirements to the delivery of sheep, frozen and refrigerated mutton, beef and edible egg. The requirements to live cattle will be adjusted this year too. Besides, restrictions to the delivery of cattle and small ruminants to Saudi Arabia and the UAE as well as to export of meat, meat products and eggs to the UAE have been lifted," he added.



The Vice Minister noted that 171 Kazakhstani enterprises have been included to the Register of Foreign Countries (except for EAEU Register) which enables them to export agricultural products. For instance, 153 companies were granted the right to export various agricultural products to China, while 17 fish processing enterprises are allowed to export fish products to the EU.