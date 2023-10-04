Kazakhstan down in Asian Games' overall medal count

Though Kazakhstan won one gold, three silver and five bronze medals in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday the country went once again down in the medal standings, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan secured 47 medals so far, including five gold, 10 silver, and 32 bronze. In the medal count the Kazakh team dropped from the 12th to the 13th position.

Hosts dominate the overall medal tally sweeping 297 medals, including astounding 161 gold, 90 silver, and 46 bronze, followed by Japan and South Korea with 130 and 139 medals respectively.

Uzbekistan takes the highest place among the post-Soviet states ranking fifth with 50 medals. Tajikistan is placed 19th, Kyrgyzstan 24th and Turkmenistan ranks 28th.