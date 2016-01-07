Kazakhstan down in FIFA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The FIFA made available the updated in 2016 rankings of the national football teams, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstan began this year at the 132nd place, down three positions.

The leaders remain the same: Belgium is first, Argentina is second and Spain is third.

FIFA rankings (as of January 7, 2016):

1 (1). Belgium - 1494 points

2 (2). Argentina - 1455

3 (3). Spain - 1370

4 (4). Germany - 1347

5 (5). Chile - 1269

6 (6). Brazil - 1251

7 (7). Portugal - 1219

8 (8). Columbia - 1211

9 (9). England - 1106

10 (10). Austria - 1091



24 (24). Russia - 895

29 (29). Ukraine - 842

68 (67). Belarus - 514

73 (74). Uzbekistan - 489

90 (93). Estonia - 379

102 (101). Latvia - 338

107 (108). Kyrgyzstan - 324

116 (117). Azerbaijan - 296

117 (119). Turkmenistan - 294

120 (122). Georgia - 286

121 (123). Armenia - 285

127 (126). Lithuania - 274

132 (129). Kazakhstan - 256

148 (160). Tajikistan - 196

154 (155). Moldova - 172