Kazakhstan came in at 109th place, down six spots, in the updated FIFA Men's World Ranking, Sports.kz reports.

The national team of Argentina tops the ranking with 1,860.14 points. Coming in second is France with a score of 1,837.47. Belgium is ranked third with 1,797.98 points.

In June, Kazakhstan lost to Armenia (1-2) and Azerbaijan (2-3) in friendly games.