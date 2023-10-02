EN
    08:14, 02 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan down in medal standings at 2023 Asian Games

    Kazakhstan
    Photo: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan dropped two positions in the medal count at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    The country lost two spots to rank currently 13th. Yesterday the Kazakh athletes added one silver and four bronze medals to the country’s tally. Kazakhstan has won 31 medals, including three gold, five silver, and 23 bronze so far.

    Hosts secured 241 medals, including 130 gold, 72 silver, and 39 bronze medals to top the medal table, followed by South Korea with 124 and Japan with 111 medals.

