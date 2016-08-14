Kazakhstan down in Rio Olympic medal tally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan national Olympic team failed to capture any medals at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday (August 13), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Although Kazakh track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova, boxers Daniyar Yeleussinov and Vassiliy Levit who represented Kazakhstan at the Rio Olympics on Saturday may haul Olympic medals later.



Rypakova eased into the Women's Triple Jump final that will take place at 5:55 a.m. Astana time on August 15. Daniyar Yeleussinov advanced to the semifinals of the Men's Welter (69kg) category. As for Levit, he has all chances to clinch boxing gold in the Men's Heavy (91kg) final against Russian Evgeny Tishchenko.



So far Team Kazakhstan collected 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals. The U.S. tops the medal count with 24 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze medals. Chinese athletes took home 13 gold, 11 silver and 17 bronze medals. Coming in at №3 is Great Britain with 8 gold, 13 silver and 7 bronze medals.