Kazakhstan drafts new environmental code

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will enact a new environmental code by the end of the year. Deputy Chief of the International Communication Department of the Ministry of Energy Kerey Bekbergen said it on the sidelines of the II Central Asian Conference on Climate Change opened in Tashkent today.

In his words, the Ministry develops a new environment code which will include a new provision regarding adaptation to climate change.



The II Central Asian Conference on Climate Change kicked off in Tashkent today. The event participants will discuss the main climate change tendencies and the measures taken across the region. The delegates from the CA countries will debate the joint measures of preventing the worst scenarios of the impact of climate change on natural eco-systems, environment and people's health.



The first conference was held in Almaty.