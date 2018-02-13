Kazakhstan drops out of 2018 Olympics short track skating medal race

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh short track speed skaters failed to make it into the finals of Men's 5,000-meter Relay at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, Sportinform reports.

Competing with three other teams, the Kazakh athletes started the race pretty well, getting to the third position from time to time. Unfortunately, Kazakhstan's Abzal Azhgaliyev fell to the ice 12 laps before the finish line. However, the skaters did not stop skating and obtained the right to partake in the consolation race.

On February 22, they will compete in Final B.

As to the medals, it will be the teams of China, Canada, South Korea, and Hungary that will attempt to win Olympic gold, silver and bronze.