Kazakhstan-EAEU commodity turnover rises by 4.8%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In January-May 2022, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries reached $9,956,900 in monetary terms. It is 4.8% higher compared to the same period in 2021, Kazinform reports.

As the National Statistics Bureau reported, in January-May 2022, the export of commodities amounted to $2,929,300 (less by 0.9%) and imports made $7,027,600 (7.3% more).

Russia holds a major part in the Kazakhstan-EAEU foreign trade turnover with 92.8%. Then come Kyrgyzstan – 3.8%, Belarus – 3.3%, and Armenia – 0.1%.