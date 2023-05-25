Kazakhstan-EAEU trade has risen by 74% - Tokayev

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EAEU member countries has risen by 74%, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Moscow, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Despite the pressure from external factors, our cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union demonstrates an upward trend, with the member countries maintaining macroeconomic stability, increasing the pace of economic growth, mutual trade. For my part, I can say that over the years of the EAEU’s activity the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and other member countries has risen by 74%, with the export increasing by 98%,» said Kazakh Head of State Tokayev.

As the Kazakh Head of State noted, the EAEU member countries have been realizing joint infrastructure projects, developing industrial cooperation, establishing a common service market, increase the share of national currencies in mutual settlements.

«Amid the current geopolitical conditions, unleashing the Union’s potential more fully and effectively, so to speak, to tackle bottlenecks, is our shared priority,» said Tokayev.

Фото: t.me/aqorda_resmi

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Union.

The Kazakh Head of State attended the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum ‘Eurasian integration in a multipolar world’ on May 24.

Today, Tokayev joined the narrow meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Union.