    13:14, 17 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover reached $6.1bn in Jan-Apr 2019

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and member states of the Eurasian Economic Union totaled $6bn125.8mn in January-April 2019, that is 0.1% more compared to the same period in 2018, Kazinform learnt from the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

    In the reporting period, Kazakhstan's exports to the EAEU countries made $1bn865.3mn (-3.8%), while the volume of import comprised $260.5mn (+1.9%).

    92.6% of Kazakhstan's total commodity turnover within the EAEU falls on the Russian Federation, 4.1% - on the Kyrgyz Republic, 3.2% - on the Republic of Belarus and 0.1% - on Armenia.

    Economy Eurasian Economic Union Statistics
