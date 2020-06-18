EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:51, 18 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, EAEU trade turnover reaches $5.6 bln

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In January-April 2020, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries amounted to USD5685.9 million, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Statistics Committee.

    This amount is 9.3% less than in January-April 2019, including export - USD1,606.6 million (decreased by 16.5%), import - USD4,079.3 million (decreased by 6.1%).

    According to the agency, 92.6% accounts for the Russian Federation, 3.9% - the Kyrgyz Republic, 3.4%, - the Republic of Belarus and 0.1% - the Republic of Armenia.


    Tags:
    Economy Eurasian Economic Union Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!