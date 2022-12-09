Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover rises by more than 7% - Tokayev

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Economic Union countries rose by 7% in January-October this year, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Traditionally, we summarize the results of joint work and set tasks for he upcoming period during December meetings. The outgoing year was incredibly difficult. The pandemic was followed by new geopolitical and economic challenges with different bans, quotas, tariffs seriously limiting trade being introduced. Given the background our active cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union positively distinguished from the global tendencies and inspires optimism,» said the Kazakh President during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting.

He went on to note that despite external factors, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EAEU was up 7% accounting for $23bn in January-October this year.

«Large-scale joint projects are being carried out as well as the share of national currency payments is rising. The upward trend proves the high level of mutual relations and considerable potential for our international partnership,» said the Head of State.

According to him, given the current geopolitical turbulence all countries need to maintain and strengthen economic ties, unite to promote trade and economic cooperation within the Union’s principles and objectives.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Congress Hall of the State Residence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for a final meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022.

The meeting is chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Photo: t.me/bort_01