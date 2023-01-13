Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover stood at 25,585.9 million dollars in January-November of 2022, up by 7.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

In January-November 2022, Kazakhstan exported goods worth 8,632.8 million dollars, up 22.3%, to and imported $16,953.1mln worth of goods, up 0.7%, from the countries of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union).

Russia accounted for 92.3% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover, Kyrgyzstan – 4%, Belarus – 3.6%, and Armenia – 0.1%.

Exports of chemicals rose 2.1fold than in 2021. There was decrease in exports of ores and iron concentrates, with burnt pyrite exports declining by 77.2%.

Kazakhstan increased imports of wheat and meslin by 1.7 times. A 76.2% decrease was observed in imports of cars and other motor vehicles.