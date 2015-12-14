Kazakhstan earned 43 licenses for participation in Olympic Games in Rio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan earned 43 licenses for participation in the 31st Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Saken Musaibekov informed at the CCS press conference.

"The results of the work are 43 earned Olympic licenses. We hope that our cyclists will earn two more licenses by the end of December," S. Musaibekov said.

He specified that the headquarters on preparation for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro was established in Kazakhstan. "The preparation process is underway. There are no problems right now. We are heading the right direction. For the first time we have earned all 10 Olympic licenses in weightlifting for the Rio Olympics. This is a great achievement," the Deputy Minister noted.

According to him, the national team of Kazakhstan will have to participate in 70 international sports events with Olympic licenses at stake. "In June we will inform about our plans for the Olympic Games and the final number of the earned licenses," S. Musaibekov told.

In turn, head of the committee for sport and physical culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Ilsiyar Kanagatov told that the national team of Kazakhstan planned to earn at least 60 Olympic licenses. "Everything goes according to the plan. We planned to have more than 40 Olympic licenses in ten sports by the end of 2015. We have achieved it. I can even say that we will have more than 60 Olympic licenses in other sports. That's a plan for the next year," he informed.

As earlier reported, the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will be held from August 5 through August 21, 2016.