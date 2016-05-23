EN
    18:03, 23 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan earned 82 Olympic licenses

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has earned 82 Olympic licenses for the upcoming Rio Olympics, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sports, revealed on Monday.

    "We are proud to say that Kazakhstan has already earned 82 licenses for the Rio Olympics. There are plans to grab 10 more. And, of course, our top priority is to perform successfully at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro," Minister Mukhamediuly said while reporting to the public.
    According to him, all Kazakhstani athletes will take anti-doping test ahead of the Rio Olympics.

