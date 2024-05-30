EN
    14:45, 30 May 2024

    Kazakhstan earns 2024 Paris Games berth in triathlon

    Ekaterina Shabalina
    Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Ekaterina Shabalina has secured 2024 Paris Games berth in triathlon, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the National Olympic Committee.

    This became possible, after Shabalina climbed up in the rating, leaving behind Bailee Brown from Hong Kong, which allowed her to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

    Earlier, she won Asian Championships and Asian Games, having gained large number of points.

    This will be Shabalina’s first participation in the Olympic Games.

    Kazakhstan has already secured 55 Paris Games quotas so far.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
