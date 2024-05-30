Kazakhstan earns 2024 Paris Games berth in triathlon

Kazakhstan’s Ekaterina Shabalina has secured 2024 Paris Games berth in triathlon, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the National Olympic Committee.

This became possible, after Shabalina climbed up in the rating, leaving behind Bailee Brown from Hong Kong, which allowed her to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

Earlier, she won Asian Championships and Asian Games, having gained large number of points.

This will be Shabalina’s first participation in the Olympic Games.

Kazakhstan has already secured 55 Paris Games quotas so far.