Kazakhstan earns 3 more quota spots for Olympic Games

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM Kazakh field and track athletes won 3 more quota spots for Olympic Games, Olympic.kz reads.

Maria Ovchinnikova, Kristina Ovchinnikova, Nadezhda Dubovitskaya secured tickets for the Olympic Games ahead. Maria Ovchinnikova was the best in triple jump scoring 14.34 m. Kristina Ovchinnikova, Nadezhda Dubovitskaya earned quota spots in high jumping. Nadezhda Dubovitskaya beat the Asian record jumping 2.0 meters high.

Earlier the Kazakh team secured four qualification spots.