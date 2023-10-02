Kazakhstan earns 4th gold at 19th Asian Games

Timur Khaidarov and Sergey Yemelyanov brought Kazakhstan its 4th gold in canoe sprint at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the Minsitry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Khaidarov and Yemelyanov clocked the distance in 1:49.010 ousting their opponents in the Men’s Canoe Double 500m and hauling gold. Silver went to Japan. The Iranian team settled for bronze.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakhstani athletes had collected silver and bronze in canoe and kayak events at the 19th Asian Games.