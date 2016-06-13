Kazakhstan earns 98 Olympic licenses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of June 13, 2016, Kazakhstani athletes have earned 98 Olympic licenses for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Kazakhstani athletes managed to earn 20 Olympic berths in track-and-field athletics, 11 - rowing and canoeing, 10 - Men's boxing, 10 - weightlifting, freestyle wrestling - 5, 4 - Women's wrestling, 4 - shooting, 3 - tennis, 3 - Greco-Roman wrestling, 3 - taekwondo, 3 - Men's judo, 2 - Women's judo, 2 - Women's boxing, 2 - road cycling, 2 - archery, 2 - swimming, and 1 license in synchronized swimming, pentathlon, trap shooting, track cycling, fencing, table tennis, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, and slalom.