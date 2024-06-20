17:00, 20 June 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan earns another 2024 Paralympic Games quota place
Kazakh para swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina, a champion of the Paralympic Games 2016, earned a berth for the XVVII Summer Paralympic Games Paris 2024. She will defend the country’s colors for the fourth time at the Paralympic Games, Kazinform News Agency cites the Sports Training Center.
Notably, Zulfiya won the country’s 14th Paralympic quota spot.
The Paralympic Games program includes 23 disciplines to be held from 28 August to 8 September.