Kazakhstan earns another gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan earned another gold medal at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships underway in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Nursultan Altynbek (54kg) was victorious in his final bout against Flint Jara from the Philippines. He took home gold after the unanimous decision of the judges. Jara settled for silver.

Earlier it was reported that the 2022 Asian boxing champion and 2021 Junior World champion Sanzhar Tashkenbai had clinched gold as well.

Four more boxers of Kazakhstan’s national team will fight for medals in Bangkok today, namely Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), and Dias Molzhigitov (75kg).

Two Kazakhstani female boxers Zhasmin Kizatova and Gulsaya Yerzhan captured their gold medals at the tournament earlier. In total, Kazakhstan’s female boxing team hauled nine medals.

The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

Photo: sports.kz