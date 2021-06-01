Kazakhstan earns another Olympic license in table tennis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Leader of Kazakhstan’s national table tennis team Kirill Gerasimenko earned his Olympic license, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

It became possible thanks to his position in the ITTF rankings.

High standing in the ITTF rankings allows table tennis players to book their licenses for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

That means Kazakhstan’s national table tennis team now has two Olympic licenses.

Anastasiya Larova of Kazakhstan earlier earned her Olympic license at a qualification tournament.

Recently Kazakhstan booked several Olympic licenses in boxing and its first Paralympic license.