    14:03, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan earns taekwondo and beach volleyball bronze in Hangzhou

    19th Asian Games
    Photo: Olympic.kz

     Team Kazakhstan collected three more bronze medals – this time in taekwondo and beach volleyball, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz. 

    Taekwondo practitioners Cansel Deniz and Smaiyl Duisebay clinched bronze in the Women’s +67kg weight category and in the Men’s +80kg weight class, respectively.

    Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Yakovlev and Sergey Bogatu hauled the beach volleyball bronze after defeating their Iranian opponents Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajanighasab 2:0 in Hangzhou.

