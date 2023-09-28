14:03, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan earns taekwondo and beach volleyball bronze in Hangzhou
Team Kazakhstan collected three more bronze medals – this time in taekwondo and beach volleyball, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
Taekwondo practitioners Cansel Deniz and Smaiyl Duisebay clinched bronze in the Women’s +67kg weight category and in the Men’s +80kg weight class, respectively.
Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Yakovlev and Sergey Bogatu hauled the beach volleyball bronze after defeating their Iranian opponents Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajanighasab 2:0 in Hangzhou.