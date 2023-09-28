Kazakhstan earns taekwondo and beach volleyball bronze in Hangzhou

Team Kazakhstan collected three more bronze medals – this time in taekwondo and beach volleyball, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Taekwondo practitioners Cansel Deniz and Smaiyl Duisebay clinched bronze in the Women’s +67kg weight category and in the Men’s +80kg weight class, respectively.

Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Yakovlev and Sergey Bogatu hauled the beach volleyball bronze after defeating their Iranian opponents Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajanighasab 2:0 in Hangzhou.