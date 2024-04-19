EN
    15:39, 19 April 2024

    Kazakhstan earns two more 2024 Olympic berths

    Kazakhstan earns two more 2024 Olympic berths
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Members of Kazakhstan’s rowing and canoeing team Sergey Tokarnitskiy and Bakarys Ramatulla secured two more 2024 Olympic berths at Asian Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifier 2024 in Tokyo, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    The Kazakh athletes were the best in the Men’s C2 500 m.

    Currently, Kazakhstan has 36 licenses in 14 sports events.

    As earlier reported, rowers Sergey Emelyanov and Timur Khaidarov claimed the 2024 Paris Olympic Games berth in Men’s 500m canoeing.

