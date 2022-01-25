EN
    10:15, 25 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan eases COVID-19 quarantine measures

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan eased the COVID-19 quarantine measures for business entities,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told the Government meeting.

    She added that the Ashyq project will be further introduced at the business entities. Time restrictions will be lifted at all entities for visitors with the Status Green and Blue.

    All the facilities may hold solemn, or sports events, exhibitions, forums for visitors with the Status Green despite the COVID-19 zones. Besides, all sports complexes, recreational and religious centres, shopping and entertainment malls resume their operations for the Status Green.

    The Minister noted that it is the first large-scale easing of quarantine measures for business since the pandemic outbreak.


