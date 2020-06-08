NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to a decree of Chief Sanitary Doctor Aizhan Yessmagambetova as of June 6, Kazakhstan eases quarantine measures for arrivals from abroad.

According to the decree, persons arriving in the Republic of Kazakhstan from overseas would have to be placed in a quarantine hospital for up to 2 days for conducting COVID-19 laboratory testing. This is with the exception of government delegations of the Republic of Kazakhstan; members of official delegations of foreign states and international organizations arriving in the Republic of Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan; employees of diplomatic missions, consular posts and missions of international organizations accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan and their family members; airline crews.

Persons who have arrived to Kazakhstan from abroad by flights and who have submitted negative COVID-19 examination certificate (issued no later than 5 days before the date of crossing the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan) are not subject to placing in a quarantine hospital for COVID-19 laboratory testing.

Persons arriving from the states of the EAEU and the Republic of Uzbekistan through checkpoints across the State border of the Republic of Kazakhstan by rail, sea, river and motor transport would have to undergo medical tests for COVID-19 at the points of crossing the State border of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This is with the exception of government delegations of the Republic of Kazakhstan; members of official delegations of foreign states and international organizations arriving in the Republic of Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan; employees of diplomatic missions, consular posts and missions of international organizations accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan and their family members; persons engaged in international road transport of goods in transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.