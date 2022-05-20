EN
    19:46, 20 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation development

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov met with the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Kazakhstan Manal el Shennawi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as issues of interaction between two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations, including through the UN, IOFS and CICA.

    Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a high level of contacts at the level of the foreign ministries of the two countries in order to strengthen the partnership between Nur-Sultan and Cairo.



    Ministry of Foreign Affairs UN CICA Diplomacy
