Kazakhstan, Egypt discuss strengthening of coop in education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Arman Issagaliyev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Cairo, met with H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt. Dr. Muhammad Shahhat Al-Jindi, Rector of the Nur-Mubarak Kazakh-Egyptian University of Islamic Culture, attended the meeting as well, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office.

During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Egyptian side about the reforms in education and science conducted by the Kazakh Government, and shared the latest achievements of the leading universities of Kazakhstan. Having mentioned that Kazakh universities occupy high positions in the world education rankings, Arman Issagaliyev emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with higher education institutions of Egypt.

In this context, the parties discussed the project of opening a branch of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University at the Galala Academy and the possibility of studying at the Kazakh universities for the Egyptian students. The sides also discussed the opportunity of extending assistance from the side of the Egyptian Ministry to ensure further development of Nur-Mubarak Kazakh-Egyptian University of Islamic Culture.

In turn, Minister H. Abdel Ghaffar highly appreciated active development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt and expressed interest in implementing breakthrough projects with Kazakhstan in the field of education and science. He warmly recalled his working visit to Kazakhstan in September 2017, during which he was acquainted with the educational system and the achievements of Kazakh universities. At the same time, he did not hide his admiration for the capital of Kazakhstan - Nur-Sultan city, as well as Nazarbayev University, which he had visited as well.