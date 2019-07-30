Kazakhstan, Egypt discuss strengthening of coop in education
During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Egyptian side
about the reforms in education and science conducted by the Kazakh Government,
and shared the latest achievements of the leading universities of Kazakhstan. Having
mentioned that Kazakh universities
occupy high positions in the world education rankings, Arman Issagaliyev
emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation
with higher education institutions of Egypt.
In this context, the parties discussed the project of opening a branch of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University at the Galala Academy and the possibility of studying at the Kazakh universities for the Egyptian students. The sides also discussed the opportunity of extending assistance from the side of the Egyptian Ministry to ensure further development of Nur-Mubarak Kazakh-Egyptian University of Islamic Culture.
In turn, Minister H. Abdel Ghaffar highly appreciated active development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt and expressed interest in implementing breakthrough projects with Kazakhstan in the field of education and science. He warmly recalled his working visit to Kazakhstan in September 2017, during which he was acquainted with the educational system and the achievements of Kazakh universities. At the same time, he did not hide his admiration for the capital of Kazakhstan - Nur-Sultan city, as well as Nazarbayev University, which he had visited as well.