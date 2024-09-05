Kazakhstan, Egypt keen on strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties

The ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt, Kairat Lama Sharif, held a meeting with the newly appointed Minister of Culture of Egypt, Ahmed Fouad Abdel-Salam Hanno and shared about the main content of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address “Just Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Social Optimism,” Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Egyptian Minister noted the successful holding of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in the framework of the celebration of the 800th anniversary of historical figure Sultan Baybars in June 2023 in Cairo.

Ambassador Lama Sharif stated that Sultan Baybars Mosque is truly a unique cultural heritage not only for Egypt and Kazakhstan, but also for the entire Islamic world. Therefore, its restoration is an important event for world history and culture.

During the exchange of views with the Minister of Culture of Egypt, the Kazakh diplomat stressed the need to intensify ties between the Central State Archive of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Arab Manuscripts Institute of the League of Arab States, as well as the famous Library of Alexandria to obtain microfilms, documents and manuscripts concerning the life and work of Sultan Baybars and the history of the Mamluks and the Kazakh people.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed a progress of preparation to the trip of four Kazakhstani specialists from the Central State Archive of Scientific and Technical Documentation of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan to jointly conduct a project with Egyptian colleagues within the framework of the comprehensive program “Archive-2025”.

In addition, using the potential of the memorandum of cooperation between the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan and the Union of Writers of Egypt, signed in Almaty on October 13, 2012, the parties also agreed to hold a round table of Kazakh-Egyptian poets-writers in Cairo.