Kazakhstan, Egypt talk bilateral cooperation in mining

CAIRO. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan’s geophysical surveying companyQazaq Geophysics LLP led by its Director General Bekassyl Aukeshev participated in the Egypt Mining Forum held in Cairo on July 18-19, Kazinform reports.

On the sidelines of the forum, the delegation met with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tariq Al-Mulla. The meeting was held with the assistance of the Kazakh Embassy in Cairo.

The sides discussed the possibility of participation of the Kazakh company in implementation of joint projects in Egypt, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Egypt says.

The Government of Egypt plans to launch a series of geophysical surveys to determine key mineral-rich areas. The geophysical data received will be provided during the international tenders on exploration of basic (gold) and other associated (exploration blocks) minerals to attract more international companies specializing in exploration and production.

In this regard, Qazaq Geophysics together with Canadian partner Expert Geophysics plan to carry out airborne geophysical operations in the entire Eastern Desert of Egypt to determine promising areas. The Kazakh side proposed to discuss all the opportunities of joint cooperation and pointed out its readiness to implement investment geological surveys and further expand constructive interaction in this sector.

On behalf of Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, Ambassador Kairat Lama Sharif invited Tariq Al-Mulla to visit Kazakhstan and participate in Kazakhstan Energy Week 2023 forum scheduled for October 3-5 in Astana. Tariq Al-Mulla thanked for the invitation and expressed interest in the upcoming event.

The current negotations took place following the business talks held by Qazaq Geophysics and Kazakhmys Barlau with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and heads of state geology services in May, which focused on the prospects of cooperation in search and evaluation of solid mineral deposits.