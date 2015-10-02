Kazakhstan elected presiding country of CIS Taxation Bodies Coordination Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representing Kazakhstan Committee of State Revenue of the Ministry of Finance has been elected a presiding country of the CIS Taxation Bodies Coordination Council for 2016.

The sitting of the Council was held in Astana today. The sittings are held annually and delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, Moldova and from the executive committee of the CIS are taking part in them. Representatives of the investigation service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia were invited to this year's sitting as observers.

This year's sitting was dedicated to the activity of the taxation bodies in the sphere of ensuring economic security in their states, strengthening and improvement of the cooperation in the context of future economic integration, measures on fighting corruption crimes, etc.

Deputy Head of the Committee of State Revenue of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Tleu Zhangarashev delivered a speech at the sitting. He expressed his confidence that under the conditions of economic instability of many countries deepening of the cooperation between the countries within the CIS Taxation Bodies Coordination Council and previously signed international agreements on mechanisms of interaction and coordination of the activity in prevention of violations of taxation laws will allow to ensure the economic stability in the country.