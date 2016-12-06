Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant presented in teleconference

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant which is one of the first largest industrial projects of the country was presented today during the teleconference with the President of Kazakhstan.

President Nazarbayev has been paying special attention to construction of the plant which began in 2005 and was finished in only 27 months. In September, 2007 KEP produced the first domestic aluminum. By the end of 2007 the Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant has released 11 thousand tons of primary aluminum.

In June, 2010 Nursultan Nazarbayev launched the second production line which allowed to raise the design capacity to 250 thousand tons. In 2011 the Plant produced 251 thousand tons of aluminum.

According to the press service of KEZ, from the moment of its start the electrolysis plant has made 1 866 627 tons of primary aluminum.

For nine years the Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant has been producing domestic aluminum meeting all international standards. The Kazakhstan aluminum is registered with the London metal exchange which confirms the quality of the products.