Kazakhstan Embassy conducts international relay race in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the People's Republic of China held on Sunday an international relay race (4x550 m run) dedicated to the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

12 teams including about 50 people - Kazakh diplomats, representatives of national companies, and members of their families, as well as students from Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth League, competed in the race.

The best team results were 6.38 minutes among men and 6.54 minutes among women.

According to Victoria Hu, Chairperson of the SCO Countries Youth League, despite the cold weather in Beijing, the race participants felt a warm atmosphere of friendship and true team spirit.



"We were excited to support and take part in the relay. For us, representatives of the SCO generation, it was very important to become part of the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China, which launched events in Beijing within the framework of the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan, especially during the Eastern New Year celebrations. We are interested in active involvement in other events within the framework of the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan," she said in an interview with Kazinform.



Winners and active participants of the relay were awarded medals and memorable gifts.