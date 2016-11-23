Kazakhstan Embassy in Canada announces “Best Video Congratulation of Kazakhstan”

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A contest for the "Best Video Congratulation" of Kazakhstan dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the country's independence has been announced by the Kazakhstan Embassy in Canada.

“With less than a month left to 25th Anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan (December 16, 2016), we announce a CONTEST for the "Best Video Congratulation" of Kazakhstan with this memorable event.

The video should be short, no more than 30 seconds, and it can be done in any languages you prefer.



The videos will be published on the Embassy’s Facebook Page and other social media accounts of the Embassy.



We will have two Grand Winners, who will get Grand Prizes!



The one, whose video will gain more likes and shares, will be the so-called "FACEBOOK Nominee." Another winner will be selected by the Embassy Team,” the message from the Embassy reads.

The winners will be announced on December 16, 2016.

More information is available here