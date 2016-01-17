EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:24, 17 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan Embassy in Hungary awards statesmen N.Torekulov medals

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Embassy in Hungary has held Nazir Torekulov medal awarding ceremony.

    Kazakh Ambassador to Hungary Nurbakh Rustemov presented awards to the Secretary of State Office of the Prime Minister Szabolcs Takács and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Csaba Balogh for their contribution to the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary.

    According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Nazir Torekulov medal was established by the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2003 and is the highest award of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Culture Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!