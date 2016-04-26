Kazakhstan Embassy in Mexico attends 9th Festival of Foreign Communities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the period from 17 to 24 April the current year Kazakhstan's Embassy in Mexico took part in the 9th Festival of Foreign Communities which took place in the city of Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico.

According to the press service of Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry, the Embassy presented the information materials about Kazakhstan, the Kazakh souvenirs and cuisine. There was organized a presentation of Nursultan Nazarbayev's book "Kazakhstan's way" and "Epicenter of peace" in Spanish.

During the event Kazakhstan's pavilion was visited by over 10 thousand people including Mayor Marcos Aguilar Vega and his wife.

Every year, the festival is attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps and communities living in Mexico.