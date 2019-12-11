Kazakhstan Embassy in Singapore holds reception on occasion of Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A reception on the occasion of the 28th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held in Singapore. Representatives of the government and members of parliament, business and academic communities, diplomatic corps, media and Kazakh diaspora traditionally attended the event, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Singapore informs.

The guests were offered to survey a photo exhibition devoted to the country's economic and political achievements and tourism during the years of independence. The history of Kazakhstan, biography of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the address of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, other books were available for all those interested.

In his speech, Ambassador Arken Arystanov made a brief presentation on Kazakhstan, informed about current political and economic reforms in the country, pointed out the address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, important international initiatives and plans to expand bilateral cooperation with Singapore. Special attention was given to the investment attractiveness and the AIFC activity as well as promotion of tourism.

Mr. Edwin Tong, Senior Minister of State for Law and Health of the Republic of Singapore, who visited Nur-Sultan city in April this year, in his congratulatory address noted the growing cooperation between the two countries and Singapore's readiness to share its technologies and experience in various spheres. He expressed his admiration for success of the country and wished prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.

The event’s program included a concert of folk music. Multiple award winner of various music contests Akerke Bimyrzaeva skillfully played the piano pieces such as «Yapurai» by A. Tolykbaev, «Legend of Dombra» by N. Mendygaliev. Moreover, descendant of the great Kazakh composer Kurmangazy, Akhmet Ishmuhamedov masterly played national music - kuis «Adai» and «Arman». The most famous songs of young Kazakh performers Dimash Kudaibergen, Yerzhan Maxim and Danelya Tuleshova were presented on the screen.

The highlight of the reception was the presentation of the national Kazakh food cooked by Singapore chef Daniel. «The Nomads» which recently opened its doors to visitors offers fusion-style Central Asian cuisine. Pilaff with seafood that was presented at the evening along with Kazakh bread - bauyrsaks, meat - kazy, samsa and mants became a hit among guests.

The performance of the Kazakh Batyrs in traditional military armour added national colors to the event.