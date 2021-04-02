Kazakhstan empty-handed after Day 2 of Judo Grand Slam in Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan hasn’t hauled any medals after Day 2 of the International Judo Grand Slam in Antalya, Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In Men’s 73 kg weight class, Zhanbolat Bagytbergenov advanced to Round 3 of the international tournament, however, Tommy Macias of Sweden eliminated the Kazakhstani.

Ansarbek Gainullin represented Kazakhstan in the same weight category and was also stunned in Round 3 by a Belgian opponent.

Kazakhstani Abylaikhan Zhubanazar crashed out of the tournament after losing in Round 1 to Damian Stepien of Poland in Men’s 81kg weight category.

Madi Amangeldy was edged out in Round 2 by Italian Antonio Esposito in the Men’s 81kg weight class.