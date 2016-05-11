Kazakhstan Engineering JSC unveils new Board of Directors
The new Board of Directors consists of 7 persons who will serve for a period of 3 years.
Sailaukhan Raimbekov was elected the chairman of the Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Engineering" as of May 4, 2016 includes as follows:
Sailaukhan Raimbekov - chairman of the Board of Directors;
Yerzhan Tutkushev - co-managing director of the development of new branches of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna";
Meder Masselov - chairman of the Board of JSC "Kaztec";
Erlan Idrissov - chairman of the Board of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Engineering ";
Dmitry Larionov - Independent Director;
Yerzhan Isenzhulov - Independent Director;
Serikzhan Zhakenov - Independent Director.
Additionally, in accordance with the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" officials of state bodies are excluded from the company's Board of Directors.