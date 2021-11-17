Kazakhstan enhances cooperation with World Customs Organization

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan discussed with the Secretary-General of the World Customs Organization Kunia Mikuriya issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and this international organization and upcoming international events, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Kunia Mikuriya expressed gratitude for organizing his recent visit to Kazakhstan and a warm constructive meeting with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the leadership of the Government and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The WCO Secretary-General noted the high professionalism of the representatives of the Kazakh customs service, working in the structures of the organization.

During the meeting, issues related to measures to counter the pandemic and climate change were also raised. An exchange of views took place on topical issues of the regional agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The WCO Secretary General confirmed his participation in the 12th ministerial conference, which will be held under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan in December 2021 in Geneva. The parties agreed to maintain working contacts.