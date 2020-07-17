Kazakhstan enlists help of Robert Koch Institute in research of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Pneumonia cases which test negative to PCR but have clinical symptoms of COVID-19 will be added to the total coronavirus caseload in Kazakhstan, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said Friday, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the online briefing of the Central Communications Service, Minister Tsoi said Kazakhstan stands ready to follow the WHO recommendation on coding the diseases associated with the COVID-19 in line with the International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

Alexei Tsoi revealed that Kazakhstan is maintaining a detailed count of all pneumonia and COVID-19 cases as it is of paramount importance when planning necessary resources in terms of healthcare personnel, finance, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

He also announced that the German-based Robert Koch Institute will help Kazakhstan conduct research related to the coronavirus infection as per agreement with the European Regional Bureau of the World Health Organization (WHO).