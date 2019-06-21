EN
    13:21, 21 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ensured welfare gain due to economic success, Leader of Nation

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the tenfold poverty reduction in the country.

    "Due to economic success Kazakhstan has ensured the real welfare gain and fought poverty countrywide. In the 1990s the 40% of population were beyond the poverty line. Just think of that! Poverty. The rate dropped to 4%," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    He noted that currently Kazakhstan faces an ambitious task to join the top 30 most developed countries of the world.

    "I am confident that we will achieve this goal. We maintained peace and stability in the country. We built a unique model based on the unity of diversity," the Leader of the Nation concluded.

    As earlier reported, Almaty hosts the international scientific conference 30 Years of Leadership. The event is devoted to the phenomena of the political leadership of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

